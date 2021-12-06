Critical Analysis: Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) & IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.2% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Cirrus Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 18.33% 10.21% 8.97% Cirrus Logic 15.89% 18.40% 13.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Cirrus Logic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 7.31 $159.57 million $4.87 33.79 Cirrus Logic $1.37 billion 3.29 $217.34 million $4.05 19.44

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for IPG Photonics and Cirrus Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 1 4 3 0 2.25 Cirrus Logic 1 1 12 0 2.79

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $202.81, indicating a potential upside of 23.26%. Cirrus Logic has a consensus price target of $105.29, indicating a potential upside of 33.72%. Given Cirrus Logic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than IPG Photonics.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats IPG Photonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc. develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products. The company was founded by Suhas S. Patil and Michael L. Hackworth in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

