Critical Survey: BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) vs. Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG)

BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) and Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get BKF Capital Group alerts:

5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Bridge Investment Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group $231.95 million 2.13 $146.92 million N/A N/A

Bridge Investment Group has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for BKF Capital Group and Bridge Investment Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bridge Investment Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Bridge Investment Group has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential downside of 5.49%. Given Bridge Investment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridge Investment Group is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares BKF Capital Group and Bridge Investment Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Bridge Investment Group 79.90% 57.52% 29.43%

Summary

Bridge Investment Group beats BKF Capital Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Receive News & Ratings for BKF Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BKF Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.