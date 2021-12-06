Critical Survey: Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) versus Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) and Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $204.53 million 0.08 -$15.64 million ($3.83) -0.25 Rooshine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rooshine has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Staffing 360 Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 776.11%. Given Staffing 360 Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Staffing 360 Solutions is more favorable than Rooshine.

Volatility & Risk

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine has a beta of -1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and Rooshine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions 6.28% -759.84% 15.60% Rooshine N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Staffing 360 Solutions beats Rooshine on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK. The company was founded on December 22, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Rooshine

Rooshine, Inc. engages in importing, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Its products include whiskey, dark and spiced rum, bourbon, and vodka. The company was founded by Larry R. Curran on April 9, 1998 and is headquartered in Ormond Beach, FL.

