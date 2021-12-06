Critical Survey: Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

59.3% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Trade Desk and Alphabet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $836.03 million 51.46 $242.32 million $0.57 157.04 Alphabet $182.53 billion 10.33 $40.27 billion $103.84 27.35

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Trade Desk. Alphabet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trade Desk, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trade Desk and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 5 15 0 2.75 Alphabet 0 2 37 1 2.98

Trade Desk currently has a consensus price target of $98.42, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $3,237.42, indicating a potential upside of 13.99%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 25.13% 24.03% 9.93% Alphabet 29.52% 30.22% 21.25%

Summary

Alphabet beats Trade Desk on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.