Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Stock Price Up 0%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) shares rose 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.01 and last traded at $64.01. Approximately 689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $2.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Croghan Bancshares’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 3.51%.

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company of The Croghan Colonial Bank. The company offers commercial and retail banking services. Its products comprises of traditional banking services such as consumer, commercial, agricultural and real estate loans, personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services and trust department services.

