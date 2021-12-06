Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,183 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $1,343,473,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,311,000 after buying an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,528.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 478,595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,284,000 after buying an additional 449,205 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 129.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,682 shares of the software company’s stock worth $453,685,000 after buying an additional 436,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,718,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $616.53 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $633.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.86. The company has a market capitalization of $293.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.