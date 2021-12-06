Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $33,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,359,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after purchasing an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.7% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $940.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851 in the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,014.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $988.31 and a 200 day moving average of $785.66. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 328.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

