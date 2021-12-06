Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,026 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 33,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 64,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,124,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 12,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $202.44 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.03 and a 200 day moving average of $225.15.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

