Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 21,872 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,658 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 21,872 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $37,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT opened at $130.27 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.16.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

