Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 380 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $505.12.

NASDAQ COST opened at $528.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $560.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $493.09 and a 200-day moving average of $446.48. The company has a market cap of $233.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The company had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.04%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

