Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,147 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Shares of NFLX opened at $602.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $647.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $573.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

