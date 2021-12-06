Crown Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,036.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0496 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crown has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1,036.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,565.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.25 or 0.00928005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00289938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00029883 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002901 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,573,041 coins. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

