CryptEx (CRX) Trading Down 18.1% This Week

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $11.04 or 0.00022460 BTC on major exchanges. CryptEx has a total market cap of $938,481.50 and approximately $50,494.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptEx has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,031.54 or 0.99740404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00046904 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00033370 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.75 or 0.00744019 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002057 BTC.

CRX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

