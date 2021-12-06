CryptoTask (CTASK) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last week, CryptoTask has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000704 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $437,486.14 and $44,690.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00055599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,168.23 or 0.08487205 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,221.44 or 1.00223103 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00077184 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002606 BTC.

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,090 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.