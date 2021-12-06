CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.70

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.69, with a volume of 52641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.59.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $33.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

