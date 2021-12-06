CumStar Price Down 36.8% Over Last Week (CUMSTAR)

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. CumStar has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $997,685.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CumStar coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CumStar has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.23 or 0.08559266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,175.76 or 0.99408527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00077037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002625 BTC.

CumStar Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

