Curecoin Price Down 17% Over Last Week (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 6th. Curecoin has a market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $1,866.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curecoin has traded 17% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,355,895 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Curecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

