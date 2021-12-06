Curio Governance (CGT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.39 Million

Curio Governance (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Curio Governance has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $32,261.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Curio Governance has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

About Curio Governance

Curio Governance is a coin. It was first traded on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,578,121 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.