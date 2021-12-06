CUTcoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $305.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 15.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $36.03 million and $305.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.00187259 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00034332 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.55 or 0.00580532 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.52 or 0.00061909 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 155,308,949 coins and its circulating supply is 151,308,949 coins. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

