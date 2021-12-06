cVault.finance Price Tops $10,299.61 on Exchanges (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. One cVault.finance coin can currently be purchased for $10,299.61 or 0.20405648 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $103.00 million and $91,285.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

