CVCoin Price Tops $0.0896 on Major Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last week, CVCoin has traded down 49.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CVCoin has a market cap of $1.11 million and $118,230.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,315.27 or 0.08472170 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,823.75 or 0.99782239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00076431 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002582 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

