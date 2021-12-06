CWV Chain (CWV) Price Tops $0.0036

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market cap of $12.77 million and $10,674.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00056184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.66 or 0.08510379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,326.47 or 0.99588655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00076493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002593 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.