Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.11

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 1105332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66.

About Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

