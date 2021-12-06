CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley dropped their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 14,281 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 64,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $7.44. The stock has a market cap of $226.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.07.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

