CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.01

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.04, with a volume of 4897765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $708.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -1.04.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter.

CytoDyn, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications based on leronlimab. Its product include HIV, Cancer, graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), and COVID-19. The company was founded by Allen D. Allen on May 2, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

