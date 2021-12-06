Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.82) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.66). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.91). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.95). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The business had revenue of $5.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,570 shares of company stock valued at $8,682,254. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 121.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after acquiring an additional 108,816 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,752,000 after acquiring an additional 585,782 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,641,000 after acquiring an additional 53,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $35.50 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $42.87. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.54.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

