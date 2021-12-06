Daniel John Blondal Acquires 7,500 Shares of Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Stock

Nano One Materials Corp. (CVE:NNO) Director Daniel John Blondal bought 7,500 shares of Nano One Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,402,500 shares in the company, valued at C$4,516,050.

Shares of Nano One Materials stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$4.88. The company had a trading volume of 166,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,080. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$464.73 million and a PE ratio of -43.96. The company has a current ratio of 23.85, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Nano One Materials Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.22 and a 12-month high of C$6.50.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

