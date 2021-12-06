DAOstack Trading 0.1% Lower This Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and approximately $202,179.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,434.24 or 0.99342778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047186 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00033512 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.59 or 0.00727286 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

