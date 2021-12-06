DATA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and $276,059.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 58.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00039225 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00209129 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,499,999,998 coins. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

