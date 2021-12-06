Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) vs. UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Head-To-Head Review

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Datadog and UiPath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 5 13 0 2.72 UiPath 2 10 11 0 2.39

Datadog presently has a consensus price target of $177.41, suggesting a potential upside of 8.03%. UiPath has a consensus price target of $70.41, suggesting a potential upside of 58.87%. Given UiPath’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UiPath is more favorable than Datadog.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.2% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of UiPath shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of UiPath shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datadog and UiPath’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $603.47 million 84.91 -$24.55 million ($0.14) -1,172.92 UiPath N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

UiPath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Datadog.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and UiPath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -5.01% -2.72% -1.23% UiPath N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UiPath beats Datadog on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc. provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows. The company also offers UiPath Robots, which emulates human behavior to execute the processes built in UiPath Studio; and UiPath Orchestrator that tracks and logs robot activity, along with what people do in tandem to maintain strict compliance and governance through dashboards and visualization tools. In addition, it provides maintenance and support for its software, as well as professional services, such as training and implementation services to facilitate the adoption of its platform. UiPath Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

