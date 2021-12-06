David A. Ramsay Buys 10,000 Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Director David A. Ramsay acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LJPC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.83. 89,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.14. The company has a market cap of $105.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,061,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,115,000 after purchasing an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,622 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 225,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,077,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

