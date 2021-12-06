DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 119.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 12.4% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 6.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of DaVita by 8,091.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $98.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.63.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

