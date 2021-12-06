Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Cap Reaches $177.79 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005078 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $177.79 million and approximately $24.82 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00037766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Coin Profile

Dawn Protocol is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 71,558,063 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

