Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 46% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. During the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded down 24.4% against the dollar. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market cap of $51,210.71 and $183.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.45 or 0.08485332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.33 or 0.99677100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002588 BTC.

About Decentralized Asset Trading Platform

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market

