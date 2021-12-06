DEEPSPACE (DPS) Price Hits $0.49 on Top Exchanges

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $26.17 million and approximately $410,560.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00056184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,300.66 or 0.08510379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,326.47 or 0.99588655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00076493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame . DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

