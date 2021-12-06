DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Price Tops $0.55

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.05 million and approximately $707,271.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001084 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00055666 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.29 or 0.08535111 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,882.10 or 0.99943663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00076861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002614 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,218,550 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.