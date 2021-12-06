Define Price Reaches $2.40 (DFA)

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. Define has a total market cap of $137.28 million and approximately $10.29 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Define coin can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004752 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Define has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.23 or 0.08559266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,175.76 or 0.99408527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00077037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Define Coin Profile

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,239,583 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Buying and Selling Define

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Define should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Define using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.