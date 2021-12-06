Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,018 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.2% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $457.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.