Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,750 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 2.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 11,983.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,537 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6,650.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,149,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,441,000 after buying an additional 1,132,235 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after buying an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,466,116,000 after buying an additional 906,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.39 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.