Degenerator (MEME) Price Reaches $32.63 on Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00273362 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00010262 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00009466 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003510 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00011049 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

