Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Sells $2,845,196.16 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Allison Dew also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00.
NYSE DELL traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $58.75. 5,164,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,474. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.
DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
