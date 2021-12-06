Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Sells $2,845,196.16 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Allison Dew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Allison Dew sold 77,182 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total transaction of $8,523,208.26.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00.

NYSE DELL traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $58.75. 5,164,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,474. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $59.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 86.35%. The company had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

