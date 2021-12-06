Delphy (DPY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $823,393.84

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $823,393.84 and $35,590.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

