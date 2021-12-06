Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) rose 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.70. Approximately 286,591 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,422,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.13.

The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

