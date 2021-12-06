Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $41.12 and last traded at $42.45, with a volume of 2828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.59.

Specifically, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $88,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $823,518.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 304.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.