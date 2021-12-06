DePay Trading Down 34.7% Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DePay has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $92,040.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00055198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.54 or 0.08456379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.64 or 0.99900258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00076283 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002602 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

