Depth Token (DEP) Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 6th. Depth Token has a market cap of $433,247.32 and $49,230.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Depth Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Depth Token has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Depth Token

DEP is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

