Deri Protocol Price Down 17.8% This Week (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $39.26 million and $3.93 million worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00055914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,320.23 or 0.08559266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00059950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,175.76 or 0.99408527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00077037 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 454,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 102,191,208 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.