DerivaDAO (DDX) Trading Down 31.5% This Week

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.07 or 0.00009971 BTC on popular exchanges. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $132.23 million and $1.87 million worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 31.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.45 or 0.08485332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.33 or 0.99677100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002588 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

