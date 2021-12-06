Desjardins Weighs in on The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young anticipates that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$89.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Saturday. Cormark raised their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$97.82.

TD opened at C$95.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$89.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$173.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$70.25 and a 1-year high of C$96.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.