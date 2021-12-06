Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Gap Up to $12.09

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.09, but opened at $12.49. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 35,540 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 7.74%. Research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

